Four-year plan on the agenda for Llanfyllin

A four-year plan for Llanfyllin will be the hot topic when town councillors meet next Wednesday.

The idea, which would look at all future aspects of the council and its work, was welcomed by members when they met in October.

It would begin with surveys delivered to residents garnering their opinions of the town.

At that time, Mayor of Llanfyllin, Councillor David Goodman, said: “We can collect ideas about the future of the town which will help especially if we have to make difficult decisions about spending money.”

Next week’s meeting will develop the idea and how it can be put into action.

Other items on the agenda include the creation of a road crossing by the Spar, a revamp of the town’s play park and updates on the councillor vacancy.

They will also discuss illegally parked vehicles on the car park and plans for a yarn bomb trail in the town.

The meeting begins at 6.45pm at the Public Institute.