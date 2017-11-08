Ellesmere A528 accident

Reporter:

Georgia Macey

Police were called this morning at 6.20am following an accident on the A528 Grange Road in Ellesmere.

Two Mercedes were involved in the collision. There were no injuries just damage to both cars.

The cars were removed shortly after.

Email:

georgia.macey@nwn.co.uk

See full story in the Advertizer

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Read