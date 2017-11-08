Ellesmere A528 accident

Thu Nov 09, 2017
Reporter:
Georgia Macey
Wednesday 8 November 2017 11:46
Police were called this morning at 6.20am following an accident on the A528 Grange Road in Ellesmere.
Two Mercedes were involved in the collision. There were no injuries just damage to both cars.
The cars were removed shortly after.
Email:
georgia.macey@nwn.co.uk
See full story in the Advertizer
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on
Characters left: 1500
Related
Fisheries, Scrap Metal, Auctions, Clubhouse, Events, Caravan Park
Ableworld sell Mobility Products and Mobility Aids online and Instore and we give the best advice on all Mobility Products and Mobility Aids in the UK.
Legal solutions for business and companies.
Quality Made to Measure Curtains. Roller Blinds, Wooden Blinds, Conservatory Blinds, Vertical Blinds, Roman Blinds
Home
Follow us
e-version
SUBSCRIBE TODAY
© 2017 NWN Media Limited
Powered by Miles 33
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on