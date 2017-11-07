TNS rocked by single-goal defeat to 'old rival's Barry Town United

Welsh Premier League

The New Saints 0

Barry Town United 1

The New Saints’ hopes of extending their lead at the top of the table were dashed after they crashed to a surprise home defeat to Barry Town United.

Scott Ruscoe’s men are above Connah’s Quay only on goal difference after a disappointing day at the office and revenge for Barry after defeat back in August.

The first serious chance of note came TNS’s way on eight minutes when Greg Draper had the ball in the net with a right-footed effort, but he was deemed to have handled the ball in the build-up.

Two minutes later, Saints went close again as Aeron Edwards headed wide of Barry keeper Mike Lewis’s left-hand angle.

On 20 minutes, Connell Rawlinson somehow managed to hit the post with a diving header from four yards from Ryan Brobbel’s cross, but appreared to have been pushed in the build-up.

The visitors’ first chance was on 38 minutes when Chris Hugh’s corner found Callum Sainty but he could only direct his header wide from eight yards out.

TNS came out after half-time looking to break the deadlock and nearly did so a minute into the second half; however, Draper failed to make contact with Brobbel’s cross.

On 50 minutes, TNS went close again but Alex Darlington was foiled by Lewis’s legs and it proved to be a crucial save as, a minute later, Barry took the lead.

Kayne McLaggon fired home from outside the box for his seventh of the season to give Barry a shock lead.

On the hour, Darlington sent a looping head wide of the goal from Chris Marriott’s cross and he was soon replaced by the returning Wes Fletcher.

But there was only time for one final chance as Edwards headed wide in the last minute of normal time as Barry held on for the win.

TNS: Harrison, Marriott, Rawlinson, Routledge, Seargeant (Holland 52), Brobbel, Draper, Parry (Mullan 79), Leak, Darlington (Fletcher 67), Edwards

Subs not used: Jones, Roberts, Clark