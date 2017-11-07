Oswestry school student raises money for Cancer Research UK

An Oswestry school student has taken to the water to raise hundreds of pounds for Cancer Research UK.

Ethan Lee-Birch, a Year 10 student from the Marches School raised £750 for Cancer Research UK in August by swimming 8,000 metres at Oswestry Leisure Centre.

Ethan aimed to raise £200 for the charity after finding out his grandad was diagnosed with cancer, but after completing the swim, which totalled 320 lengths in three hours and nine minutes, he managed to raise £750.

On Thursday, November 2, Ethan proudly presented his £750 cheque to Peter Tew, a volunteer from Whitchurch Relay for Life as part of Cancer Research UK, who is an employee at Grocontinental in the town.

He was delighted to accept the cheque from Elliot.

“I would like to thank Ethan for his fantastic contribution to Cancer Research UK’s work by swimming 8,000m, it’s such a brave challenge to take on in respect of his Grandad’s condition,” he said.

“Not only has he raised an incredible amount, he has raised a lot of awareness in the local community and highlighted the importance of fundraising.

“We are really grateful for his support.”

Ethan’s mother, Alison Lee-Birch, said “As a family we are all incredibly proud of Ethan for raising such a large sum of money for such a good cause.”

Ethan Lee-Birch added: “I can’t believe how much money I raised above the target I set. I’d like to thank everyone who donated.”