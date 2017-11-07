Oswestry fireworks display goes off with a bang

There was another fantastic turnout as Oswestry celebrated Bonfire Night at the weekend.

Once again the festivities took place at Brogyntyn Park were over 3,000 people watched as the huge bonfire was lit, followed by a stunning 20-minute fireworks display.

The event is organised by Oswestry Town Council and for the first time was partnered by the Oswestry Borderland Rotary Club who stepped in for the Treble Niners who have been stalwarts of the evening for almost 30 years.

Mayor of Oswestry, Councillor Vince Hunt, who was in attendance with his daughter, the mayoress, Amber, said: “It was a wonderful community evening.

“My thanks go to all the families who came along and made it such a lovely atmosphere and special thanks to the Oswestry Borderland Rotary Club, Jonathan Jones, Mike Wilkinson and the town council staff for all their hard work.”

As in previous years the entry fee and donations from the gathering – which this year is believed to have totalled around £8,500 – will be split between local good causes.