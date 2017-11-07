Ellesmere nursing home loses battle to stay open

A community nursing home will close, the Herald has learned.

Trustees of the Ellesmere Community Nursing Home said two weeks ago the future of the home in Trimpley Street was uncertain because of a financial deficit of £90,000.

They said a “last-ditch attempt” was being mounted to find alternative funding sources or it would have to close in the new year.

However, staff have now received redundancy notices and it is understood the home will be closing on December 8.

A employee, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “We have been given our notice and we want the people of Ellesmere to know there is no chance of saving it.

“The rumours are true and a decision has been made – the building will stop running as a nursing home from December 8.”

The individual also said staff had not been made aware of the financial problems, adding: “If we had known a while ago, I’m sure the people of Ellesmere and staff would have pulled together to raise funds.”

The home was established in 1994 after a fundraising drive realised

£1 million which was used to buy the building from the NHS after it closed as a cottage hospital in 1988.

Mayor of Ellesmere Councillor Ryan Hartley said the closure was “disappointing.”

He said: “The home relies on donations to cover its costs or the payments of people who go into the home – but unfortunately the home is not big enough. There isn’t anything we can do, I’m afraid.

“Relatives are trying to find other nursing homes for their loved ones.

Shropshire Council will continue to use the downstairs of the building and trustees will keep the building maintained.

The trustees declined to comment.