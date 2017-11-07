Chirk man denies stealing almost 30 post boxes from across Shropshire and North Wales

A man appeared in court charged with stealing or attempting to steal 33 post boxes with an estimated worth of over £25,000.

Mark Crowther, of Linden Avenue, Chirk, is accused of stealing 29 boxes and attempting to steal four more from locations across Wrexham, Flintshire and Shropshire over a three year period from 2012 and 2014.

The 37-year-old is alleged to have stolen the boxes belonging to Royal Mail in Wrexham from Whitehurst, Wynnstay, Knolton Bryn, Overton Station, Forest Road, Mount Pleasant, Chirk Station, Bersham, Bryn Common, Red Hall Lane, Althrey, Ninth Avenue, Cock Bank, Llangar, Bryn Villa, Bowling Bank, Holly Bush Lane, Eglwys and Wynnstay Road.

In Shropshire, Crowther is accused of targeting the boxes in Haughton in Shrewsbury, Sodylt in Ellesmere, Chequer Box in Long Waste, Whitchurch,; and Llwyn Road, Park Hall, Bronygarth and the Old Racecourse in Oswestry.

In Flintshire, Crowther is alleged to have stolen a box from Cadole in Mold with the attempted thefts all taking place in Wrexham at Forest Road, Croes, Wynnstay and Bryn Place.

Crowther, dressed all in black, spoke only to confirm his name, age and address during the short hearing at Wrexham Magistrates Court and indicated he would be pleading not guilty to all charges.

Prosecutor Andrea Fitzgerald told the court that the value of both the thefts and attempted thefts exceeded £25,000 and she asked if the case could be heard in crown court.

District judge Gwyn Jones sent the case to Mold Crown Court on December 8 with Crowther granted conditional bail to reside at his address.