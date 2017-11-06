Police appeal after eggs thrown from van in Oswestry

Police are appealing for information after eggs were thrown at people from a van travelling around Oswestry.
The incident happened on Sunday, October 29, when a Ford Transit van was seen being driven around the town and eggs thrown at passers-by and passing vehicles.
It happened between 7.30pm and 8.30pm.
Some damage was reported, a police spokesperson said.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or the anonymous Crimestoppers number on 0800 555 111 quoting incident reference number 0787s 291017.
