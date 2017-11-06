Oswestry's Arthurs Vauxhall dealers voted number 1 in UK

The Oswestry and Newtown branches of award-winning Vauxhall dealer Arthurs have been ranked number one in the Vauxhall network of 289 dealers in the UK.

They have taken top spot for their 100 per cent customer satisfaction score for sales of new Vauxhall cars in the plate change month of September.

This is the latest monthly score to be available and reflects survey feedback from customers who bought a new Vauxhall from Arthurs of Oswestry and Newtown during that month.

Arthurs Vauxhall General Manager David Goldthorpe said: “We gained nearly 18 per cent market share in our territory which was two and a half times more than Vauxhall’s national average.

“We also achieved 140 per cent of our target for new car sales in the last quarter.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to all of our customers as without their positive feedback and massive support we simply would not be able to enjoy our continued success.”

He added: “Everything we do in the business is about delivering an unrivalled level of customer service, so it’s brilliant when we receive recognition like this.”