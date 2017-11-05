King Midas sculpture revealed at The British Ironwork Centre

The British Ironwork Centre’s latest creation has been unveiled.

The sculpture, made from two thousand £1 and £2 coins resembles the legendary myth of ‘King Midas’, the king whose gift of turning everything to gold became a curse.

The Ironworks wanted to illustrate that greed and gluttony, don’t bring you happiness, in fact, quite the opposite.

Clive Knowles, chairman of The British Ironwork Centre said: “Our inspiration was our concern over Society being overly focused on materialistic gain and artificial gratification.

“Society values the most important natural pleasures far less and it’s unhealthy for us, examples being friendships, family, and the joy found in helping others.

“We wanted to illustrate that this is not the path to true happiness and is very unfulfilling.

“Preoccupation in this way can be truly harmful and just like the myth of King Midas, can be a curse.”

Debbie Deacon, theatrical designer and sculptor, who was commissioned to create the sculpture, has worked tirelessly over the last few months.

Often meaning Debbie has worked into the small hours adding the thousands of coins, painstakingly one by one to the gold statue.

The sculpture, following a press launch has grabbed the attention of the ‘Press Association’. It is now being featured in national press throughout the UK.

This legendary story becoming a work of art, holds a message to everyone that gazes upon it.

Their photographer visited while Debbie was adding the last remaining coins to the sculpture.

Concern and opposition to the statue, has been surprising, from the Royal Mint worried over the coins being defaced and the Treasury being potentially involved.

If you wish to see the statue or meet the artist and understand King Midas’s story in full, contact Info@britishironworkcentre.co.uk.