Bumper harvest for the Oswestry and Borders Foodbank

Pupils from Oswestry School and Bellan House have donated a whopping 468.75kg of food to the Oswestry foodbank in this year’s harvest festival.

One service in the school chapel was for the 134 boarding students who are from more than 20 countries – some of whom were experiencing Britain’s climate at this time of year for the first time. Sixth form pupil Daren Guan, from Hong Kong, matched the boarders’ collection with his own donation.

Liz Jermy, who works with the foodbank, said: “The total of 468.75kg is an all-time record for a school – and Oswestry School smashed their previous year’s record. We are very, very grateful.

“It’s a huge amount of work to process all this food – all of it is so needed. A special thank-you must go to Daren in Holbache House.”

The second harvest festival celebration is held for parents and pupils of the prep department, Bellan House, and children, who were all eager to donate whatever they could.

The food bank was created in 2011 by volunteers from the local churches and is in Beatrice Street.

Rev Andrew Cranston, chaplain and head of religious studies at Oswestry School, organised the harvest festival services for the school and firmly believes in the crucial support offered by foodbanks all over the country.