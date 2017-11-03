Weston Rhyn author launches latest book 'Gobowen to Everest'

AUTHOR Dave Andrews from Weston Rhyn, will be giving a talk on his latest book Gobowen to Everest at the public library in Oswestry at 12.30pm on Tuesday, November 21.

The book is based on a diary he kept during a trek in Nepa andtells the tale of a journey to Everest base camp and beyond which started from Gobowen railway station near Oswestry.

Dave said: “I had always wanted to see Everest with my own eyes as I’d read so much about its history. I got an unexpected opportunity when I met Brian Blessed at the theatre in Mold.

He was about to make his second attempt on Everest and I joined the expedition’s support team.”

In Gobowen to Everest Dave describes life on the chaotic streets of Kathmandu, a perilous flight in a tiny plane to the foothills of the HimalayaS, the challenges and the dangers of trekking at high altitude and also his encounters with the Sherpa people, as well as individuals such as actor Brian and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York.

Dave wrote the book to raise money for Cancer Research UK and Lingen Davies Cancer Fund at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and this is the latest in a series of talks to promote it.

He added: “The library is one of a number of places stocking my new book. I’ve given a number of talks there as part of their popular Learning at Lunchtime programme. I’m a keen supporter of the idea of public libraries and I think Debbie and the team do a great job and provide a service the town can be proud of.”

Gobowen to Everest received financial support from Oswestry Borderland Rotary Club as well as friends and family and also members of the public following talks Dave gave to various clubs and societies.

This meant that all the publication costs were covered and that money from sales goes to the two cancer charities he supports.

Gobowen to Everest is sometimes funny, sometimes poignant, and always engaging. It’s the story of a hill-walker determined to see Everest for himself but who occasionally wonders if he has bitten off more than he can chew.

The book, which costs £7, can be bought online at www.oswestryround.co.uk/everest or in Oswestry library, Oswestry Visitor and Exhibition Centre, Rowanthorn, Booka, Gobowen railway station or direct from Dave who can be contacted on dand103750@aol.com or call 01691 650293.