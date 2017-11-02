Successful open day at The Ceiriog Memorial Institute

The Ceiriog Memorial Institute in Glyn Ceiriog held a successful Open Day.

Arranged in association with the North East Wales Heritage Forum, a fascinating collection of historical objects and artefacts were displayed in the Main Hall, and the Museum was open to visitors.

The local Welsh Learners Choir provided entertainment, and refreshments were provided by the Institute Committee.

A good number of visitors were welcomed, many entering this unique building for the first time, and purchases and donations towards Institute funds amounted to more than £250.

Along with similar Open Days during the summer period, together with participation in CADW’s Open Doors programme, the Institute has enjoyed a busy year as it continues to be an important focal point for community events and user groups.

Anyone who would like to arrange a visit to the Institute should contact secretary Linda Hughes on 01691 718768, or chairman Bryn Hughes on 01978 869525.