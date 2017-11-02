Oswestry Friends of Severn Hospice held an Asian-themed fundraiser

Oswestry Friends Group held an Indian Evening last month and raised £1,013 for Severn Hospice.

Mike Perry congratulated and thanked the Oswestry Friends Group for raising £9,500 in their first year.

The group has lots of varied events planned for the forthcoming year. The next event is Libby Gliksman singing ‘Adele’ at the Townhouse on Sunday, December 3. Libby was voted one of the top 5 ‘Midlands Best Solo Musicians and she will be accompanied by pianist Dean Ames.

The event, which will be held in the Tipi, starts at 7.30pm, tickets are £12 which includes mulled wine, nibbles and mince pies. Tickets are available from the Townhouse or Upstairs Downstairs or Margaret on 07845609355.