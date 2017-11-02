Oswestry councillors split over future of council housing

A vote over the future of council housing properties saw almost half of Oswestry town councillors abstain.

Councillor Duncan Kerr asked members to back his motion calling on Shropshire Council to stop its plans to ‘trickle transfer’ its empty homes over to housing association groups – and to look into building more homes of its own.

He said the town council should be “strongly opposed” to the move.

It comes following a meeting with leader of the unitary authority Peter Nutting earlier in the month when he told members transferring council properties to housing associations would be a priority.

Cllr Kerr, a Green Party member, said: “The idea of transferring a house when it becomes empty does not make any sense.

“Housing associations don’t offer the same assurances as council housing does.”

Describing the idea as “an appalling suggestion” he also said the lack of a public consultation on the matter is “undemocratic” because “it ignores the previously-expressed wish of tenants in Oswestry to remain with the council and there is no intention to secure a new democratic mandate through a further ballot.”

Councillor Mike Isherwood, who also represents the Green Party on the council, added: “Cllr Nutting was quite open and honest that they want to do a trickle transfer – and said there would be no need for a consultation if the houses were already empty.

“But what about those people who aren’t going to want to move away, who just want another house because their family has grown?

“That empty property will now have been transferred.

“So without their will and without consultation, they will have to go through a housing association instead of the council.”

However, Conservative councillor and Mayor of Oswestry, Councillor Vince Hunt, declined to be drawn into the debate, saying he did not want to appear biased when the time came for the issue to be debated at Shropshire Council.

Cllr Hunt, who represents Oswestry South on the unitary authority, said: “I was a bit surprised to see this motion as it is not being debated by cabinet yet.”

Councillor Clare Aspinall, who is a Conservative councillor representing Oswestry East at Shropshire Council, added: “No decision has been made.”

The recorded vote saw all bar one of the town council’s Conservative members abstain from the vote, five of whom are Shropshire councillors.