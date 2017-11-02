Furrows to host a charity Grand Prix event in support of Oswestry Charity

Staff from a Shropshire motor dealers have put the wheels in motion for a Grand Prix charity event for a local children’s hospice.

The team from Furrows are running the initiative between November 4 and 13 in support of Hope House, and as well as raising cash for such a good cause, motorists will also benefit.

Managing Director Dave Farthing said: “It’s a simple message – all customers need to do is bring along any wheeled item, and we’ll give them £500 off any vehicle including new and used cars, and commercial vehicles.

“So if you’re in the market for a new car or van, head for the loft and dig out your old toy cars, scour the garden for that old rusting wheelbarrow, or just pick up anything else you can find with wheels.

“It may seem worthless to you, but it’s worth £500 off your next vehicle. And even better, everything that’s donated during the event, or after, will either be given to Hope House or sold to raise funds for them.”

Dave said motorists could bring their wheeled items into any of the three Furrows dealerships in Telford, Shrewsbury or Oswestry, during the promotional campaign, and only one item could be traded in per customer per sale.

“As this is a charity promotion, it can’t be used in conjunction with any other offers (such as manufacturers’ scrappage schemes), but we hope that motorists will support our efforts as it’s all in aid of the hospice which offers so much support to life-limited children and their families.”

Hope House Area Fundraiser, Lynsey Kilvert, said: “We’re extremely grateful to Furrows for their support, and it’s such an innovative and resourceful approach to raising funds.

“We’re always overwhelmed by the generosity of local businesses in the way they do their utmost to bring in as much cash as possible for the Hospice, and all our children and their families truly appreciate the effort everyone is making.”

Terms and conditions apply on the dates that vehicles must be purchased and delivered by, and all non-vehicular trade-in donations will be auctioned with the proceeds donated to Hope House.