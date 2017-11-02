Ellesmere Poppy Appeal concert

Local entertainers will be giving a rousing boost to the Poppy Appeal in Ellesmere later this week with music and drama performances.

The annual poppy concert, organised by the local branch of the Royal British Legion takes place at Ellesmere Comrades’ Club on Friday evening, November 10.

Among those taking part will be the Hermon jazz quartet, singer Kate Macdonald, members of the Ellesmere Amateur Dramatic Society and the Coppice Singers.

Alan Strange will be the compere and the evening will include a parade of standards and a short service of remembrance conducted by the Rev. John Vernon.

The event begins at 7.30 pm and tickets, costing £5, are available at the door.

Legion branch chairman Ian Williams said: “We’re very grateful to all those who are giving their time to provide entertainment in support of this very worthwhile cause.

“The poppy concert is a big part of our local fund-raising effort and it’s an opportunity for local people to come along and enjoy an evening of great entertainment.”