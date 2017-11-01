Oswestry School boy is junior young shepherd of the year for the second time

At just 12-years-old local farmer and Oswestry School schoolboy Tom Evans has won Junior Young Shepherd 2017 for the second consecutive year.

This is a huge achievement for Tom as the prize has never been won by the same shepherd for two years in a row.

The competition was held at The Royal Berkshire show ground in September. Tom faced fierce competition from shepherds in 18 other counties, all of whom had qualified in their local areas.

Tom qualified at his first show this year, the Spring Festival, Builth Wells.

Tirelessly showing his Kerry sheep, Tom has competed in 10 shows over the course of the summer winning eight firsts and two seconds in the Young Handler classes.

These accolades have earned him points that will enable him to go forward in November to the Young Handler of the Year Society within the Kerry Society. Tom is no stranger to this title having won the competition for the past three years.

Tom has enjoyed an eventful show season and is fast becoming a favourite local young farmer. The Pink Sheep charity that Tom set up last year to support Cancer Research currently stands at £18,665 and he is hopeful that with Oswestry School’s support he will surpass the £20,000 target he is aiming for by Christmas.