Moreton Hall's acclaimed author launches new book

Described in The Independent as ‘one of those rare marvels, a historical biographer whose work has reached the bestseller lists’, Matthew Dennison is the author of seven critically acclaimed works of non-fiction and a former Costa Prize Judge.

Later this month at Moreton Hall, he will be offering an evening to immerse yourself in history and celebrate the life of one of Britain’s most remarkable royal consorts.

The Shropshire launch of the eagerly anticipated new book ‘The First Iron Lady: A Life of Caroline of Ansbach’, the first account of Caroline’s life in seventy years, by Moreton Hall’s own Matthew Dennison is on Friday, November 24 and promises to be an evening of delightful storytelling.

Often compared to Catherine the Great or Elizabeth I, Caroline of Ansbach is the great Queen Britain forgot it had: thinker, politician, schemer, patroness and matriarch.

Matthew, biographer and broadcaster and Head of Classics at Moreton Hall, offers a remarkable portrait of a woman of great political astuteness and ambition, a radical icon of female power.

Doors open at 6.30pm, tickets are free and signed copies of the book will be available. Contact Amber Cauchi on cauchia@moretonhall.com or 01691 773671 to book your tickets now.