Chirk Castle visitors carve out Hallowe'en treat

THERE was fiendish fun at Chirk Castle as pumpkin carving took place in time for Hallowe’en.

Both kids and grown ups enjoyed carving spooky faces as part of the autumn tradition as the experience took place over half term week.

The carvers got to take home their pumpkins to place outside their house ready for Hallowe’en, as they were traditionally thought to have warned off the evil spirits and enticed the good ones to homes.

To add to the spookiness, Andy the storyteller told ghostly tales over the weekend, ahead of the Hallowe’en festivities.