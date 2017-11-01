13 lose jobs as Oswestry family-run business goes into administration

an oswestry family-run business has gone into administration, making 13 staff redundant.

J.C Evans Building and Landscaping Supplies operates two premises from Maesbury Road Industrial Estate in Oswestry.

Diana Frangou and Guy Mander of RSM Restructuring Advisory LLP were appointed joint administrators of the firm last week.

J.C. Evans Building and Landscaping Supplies had a turnover of £3 million and 15 permanent employees.

In a statement, the decision to appoint administrators was made because the company was “experiencing substantial cashflow difficulties and increasing creditor pressure.”

The company had stocked a wide range of building and landscaping materials as well as a kitchen and bathroom design service under the Inspire Home Design brand, as well as tiling under the Oswestry Tile Centre trading name.

Diana Frangou, an RSM Restructuring Advisory partner and joint administrator, said: “With cashflow constraints impacting upon the company’s trade, steps have been taken to protect its assets by the administration.

“We are currently assessing the company’s asset base with a view to maximising realisations for the benefit of creditors.

“Regrettably, because of trade being suspended, we have had to make 13 employees redundant.

“Our team has been assisting those employees so their claims can be processed as efficiently as possible. Two employees have been retained to assist the administrators in their duties.”

An associated company, Evawaste (Oswestry) Limited, remains unaffected and continues to trade as usual.

Jonathan Evans, director of J.C Evans, declined to speak to the Advertizer.