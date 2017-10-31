Review may result in MIUs across Shropshire facing the axe

Shropshire could be reduced to just two Minor Injury Units after a review by the Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG).

A review of the Minor Injury Units (MIU) in Oswestry, Whitchurch, Bridgnorth and Ludlow will take place as part of the Shropshire CCG’s Case for Change draft report.

That report is assesing the use of MIUs, rehabilitation services and community beds.

It has been reported to the Advertizer that the CCG has a view to divide Shropshire into two sections – north west and south east – and retaining just one MIU in each, reducing the number from four to two.

That is despite Oswestry initially being identified as one of five towns in the county to receive an Urgent Care Centre (UCC) – an upgrade of a MIU.

Town councillors voiced their concerns at a recent meeting after the creation of a UCC The Mayor of Oswestry, Councillor Vince Hunt, said all members were concerned at the prospect – and the council agreed to write to the CCG.

Oswestry town councillor Nikki Hughes was among the first to find out about the possible cuts.

“We were discussing an extension of the car park at the health centre when I received the message – and I just told the meeting ‘“I think we have bigger things to worry about’,” said Cllr Hughes.

“It’s a massive shock and we’re all very angry about how secretive this has been.

“We were alerted by Bridgnorth Council and the League of Friends as the CCG is already surveying visitors to the unit there.”

Cllr Hughes said Oswestry Town Council will now contact the CCG and suggest a meeting for further clarification.

“This would be a massive blow for Oswestry if we were to lose the MIU,” said Cllr Hughes.

“The knock-on effects to already under-pressure A&Es would be catastrophic.

“I was sent to Wrexham Maelor Hospital from Oswestry MIU and I was waiting for 10½ hours to be seen.”

The CCG’s Case for Change report says 10,420 people attended the Oswestry MIU in 206/17, almost 4,000 more than Bridgnorth Hospital, more than 5,000 more than attended Ludlow hospitals, and 8,000 more than attended Whitchurch Hospital.

“The number of users at Oswestry could be an advantage – but with the town being so rural, I’m not sure whether the CCG will see that as a positive or a negative,” said Cllr Hughes.

Health bosses have denied any decisions have been made about Minor Injuries Units – but has admitted there is ‘duplication’ of some services.

Dr Finola Lynch, a GP and clinical lead for the Community Services Review, said: “There is no mention of halving MIUs in Shropshire or cuts to services in the community cervices review report.

“It is a working document discussing how these services are run currently. What the report has identified is there is duplication, variability in service provision and inequity of access to MIUs, community beds and the DAARTS (Diagnostic Assessment and Access to Rehabilitation and Treatment) services across the county.

“There is a clinical need for these services, but we need to ensure they are fit for the future and are commissioned fairly for everyone in Shropshire.

“Services need be based on local health needs, not on whether they are lucky enough to live close to a particular service or not. This is particularly important for our patients based in the more rural parts of the county.

“No decisions have been made, there are no recommendations and no options have even been developed at this very early stage in the review.

“Anything about the outcome of this review is pure speculation and rumour at the moment as to date we have completed only desk research, using available data, and some pre-engagement with staff and patients.

“We have visited sites across the county to get direct input from staff and patients currently using the service and this is now being reviewed.

“Our community services review aims to develop community services that are consistent and fair for patients across Shropshire as we recognise there is real variation in the way services are provided across the county.

“We want to work with GPs, staff and clinicians to consider how we can develop services that support local communities, take advantage of new technologies and ensure our doctors and staff are able to offer the maximum benefit for patients.”

The CCG will present options for future models back to the governing body in January 2018, Dr Lynch added.