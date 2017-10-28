Oswestry first aiders recognised with awards

First aiders from Oswestry have been recognised at an awards ceremony held in Shrewsbury.

The St John Ambulance volunteers were presented with certificates and trophies by VIPs including Sir Algernon Heber Percy, the Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire, at the event last Friday organised by the charity’s County Priory Group.

The Oswestry unit was among those receiving major awards as it celebrated its centenary, while Elis Munro was named the unit’s Rising Star and Jason Aymes received a citation, clocked up 2,000 hours and received his three-year pin.

Shropshire County Priory Group chairman Dave Davies said: “It’s an extraordinary amount of free time to the community; from sticking on plasters and cleaning grazes to dealing with more significant injuries and generally quietly caring for people in distress, in all weathers across the county.

“We’re delighted to celebrate their amazing contributions and commitment to St John Ambulance with this event.”

For more information on St John Ambulance’s work, including how to become a volunteer and details of training for the public, schools and businesses, visit www.sja.org.uk or call 08700 10 49 50.