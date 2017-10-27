Chance for residents to have their say on Oswestry transport plan

Oswestry residents may have the chance to be part of a transport revamp for the town centre.

A call has been made to see the Oswestry Townscape and Transport Group refreshed so it represents all aspects of the community rather than only invited members.

It comes after a highways strategy was completed by experts Mouchel.

A report by David Preston, clerk to Oswestry Town Council, says: “A call could be put out for people to express an interest in joining the group and co-option could also take place to ensure a group is brought together that broadly represents the various sectors and interests in the town and brings relevant skills, knowledge and experience to the table.

“This would change the dynamics of the group that originally was established by invitation.”

The group was initially set up by former Shropshire Council leader Keith Barrow four years ago with the intention of redesigning the town centre roads network to accommodate all users and revitalise the economy.

It also worked closely with Shared Space advocate Ben Hamilton-Baillie who looked at how the changes could be made before the Mouchel strategy was commissioned.

Mr Preston’s report, which was due to go before full council last night, also says the refreshed group would be jointly ‘owned’ by Oswestry Town Council to facilitate and co-ordinate the group, and also Shropshire Council, which would lead on the delivery of the strategy.

It would also report to the Oswestry Town Centre Partnership, which is made of up stakeholders to revamp the fortunes of the town centre.

Details of the strategy are still to be made public. However, it is known there are elements that can be completed in the short, medium and long term.

Last night councillors were expected to note an investigation into potential funding and also to approve the refresh and open up the transport group for members of the public.