Steep climb in visitors to Oswestry Hillfort

Oswestry’s historic hillfort has seen a steep climb in visitor numbers.

New figures from English Heritage suggests footfall to the Iron Age monument has more than quadrupled in the past 10 years putting initial projections at 33,000 visitors each year – a significant increase on the estimated 7,500 who were accessing the site a decade ago.

It comes after landscape improvements by the former Oswestry Borough Council and English Heritage.

Maggie Rowlands, from Chirk Bank, project managed an estimated £100,000 in access enhancements which were completed in 2008 and remains active in the hillfort’s conservation.

She said: “When we put in new paths, signage and a pavement along the lane, we immediately saw visitors coming out to enjoy what had previously been a neglected and overgrown corner of Oswestry.

“Both Oswestry Town Council and the old Oswestry Borough Council were project partners and hoped it would add to the tourism opportunities in Oswestry and therefore support small businesses in the town.

“I am certain our European funders would be overjoyed to see how visitor numbers have nearly quadrupled in 10 years and I am proud to have been involved with such a successful project and such a majestic site.”

The new figures compare favourably among popular, more convenient attractions in the area such as Montgomery Castle.

Tim Malim, a heritage specialist and member of the Oswestry Heritage Gateway – a group dedicated to the preservation and promotion of the hillfort – said: “The visitor interest is really no surprise.

“Old Oswestry is truly unique and amazingly well preserved, providing an easily-accessible insight into Iron Age society unlike most of the more remote hillforts in the Marches.

“Its location and panoramic views across the Shropshire Plain to the tribal centre at The Wrekin are a vital part of this.”

He added: “Let’s not forget, too, it is an important wildlife haven and beauty spot, perfectly framed by the hills and greenery of town’s scenic northern gateway.”

Helen Allen, of English Heritage, added: “We are delighted that as a result of our partnership with the volunteers at Oswestry Heritage Gateway, even more people are being encouraged to visit Old Oswestry, one of the best-preserved hillforts in Britain.

“This is a great example of how teamwork can benefit our heritage sites.”