Shocking CCTV footage shows distraction thieves stealing from 87-year-old in Oswestry's Aldi supermarket

Police are appealing for witnesses after CCTV footage captured distraction thieves stealing from an elderly shopper in Oswestry.

The 87-year-old victim was shopping in the town's Aldi store on Oswald Road on Tuesday, October 24, at 10.25am when she was targeted by the thieves.

While the shopper talked to one man, another man standing behind the pinched an item from the pensioner's trolley bag.

Two stills of the suspects pic.twitter.com/ELdXcYL24s — Oswestry SNT (@OsCops) October 25, 2017

If you have any information, contact the police on on 101 and quote incident 251S 241017.