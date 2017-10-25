Green light to build 100 new homes in Ellesmere

A planning application that will see more than 100 homes built in Ellesmere has been given the permission it needs to proceed.

The proposal of a mixed development of 112 dwellings south of The Hawthorns was accepted last week at Shropshire Council’s north planning committee.

The plans involve more than 100 four-bedroom and three-bedroom houses and one two-bedroom bungalow. There will be a prominent theme of semi-detached homes, 18 of these being two-and-a-half-storeys high.

Shropshire Council had granted permission in 2015 for outline planning permission. However, there were no updates to report on in the meeting just an overview of the reserved matters including appearance, landscape, layout and scale.

There has been 30 comments from members of the public who have raised concerns about the lack of employment opportunities, increased traffic generation, on-street parking, impact on trees and loss of view.

The indicated site rules that were proposed were for the dwellings to be in-keeping with the area and to check the trees that have a tree preservation order.

The report states: “The application site is currently an area of agricultural grassland and contains a number of mature trees, these are either in the centre of the site or along its boundary. The trees in and around the site are protected by tree preservation orders. The site is also bound by existing mature, native hedgerows. The neighbouring existing dwellings which are located along the boundaries have their rear gardens backing onto the site.”

The trees were checked and no objections have been made. It was also made sure that the means of access to the site was considered acceptable along with onsite parking being relevant with the area.

No one attended from Ellesmere Town Council which Councillor Paul Wynn, chairman of the committee, was disappointed to see. However, Peggy Mullock read out a comment passed from Ellesmere Town Council asking about the garage size.

It was confirmed that case officer, Mark Perry, was happy with the size of the garages as every house has parking for two vehicles.

Councillor Vince Hunt said: “The previous plan had more houses and there were concerns of more traffic and the protection of the trees both above and under ground.

“However the conditions address these concerns and I am quite happy to support the application.”