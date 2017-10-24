Plans to use Wilfred Owen green as medical centre overspill car park

After months of chaos and complaints over lack of space, it is possible that land on Wilfred Owen Green could be developed to create more car parking for Oswestry Health Centre.

Issues surrounding the car parking at the medical centre have been ongoing for months, as a lack of space and parking bays being filled by those who aren’t using the centre has resulted in cars on pavements, blocking access for people with disabilities or mobility aids.

An idea put forward by North Shropshire MP Owen Paterson could see the possible development of a small part of the Wilfred Owen Green for car parking purposes.

Mr Paterson said: “We have been talking about this for years, it comes up at every Oswestry Health Group meeting I attend.

“We would use a slice of the Green. It would not reduce the value of the Green, but it would benefit the medical centre. This is definitely something that urgently needs doing.”

Oswestry town mayor and member of Oswestry Health Group, Vince Hunt, agreed that this is an ongoing problem.

“It’s common sense to extend the car park, and the medical centre needs relief,” said Cllr Hunt.

“However, this is an NHS problem, and for the development to go forward it would have to be an NHS-driven project. But as councillors, we are conscious of the fact that this is a problem for the people we serve, so we will consider options to alleviate the issue.”

Cllr Hunt also noted that there is an agreement which states the Green is used as a public space, and would therefore limit what can be done to the area.

“In my opinion it would need around 30 parking spaces to help the problem,” continued Cllr Hunt.

“A combination of parking measures within the car park and an extension of the land would improve the situation. I’m sure we can find a solution, but at the moment people misusing the medical centre car parking makes me cross.”

Kevin Morris, practice manager at the Oswestry Health Centre, highlighted the many challenges that need to be addressed after a review of community services by Shropshire Clinical Commissioning Group and Community Health Trust.

Mr Morris noted there is not enough provision of 60 spaces for the high number of users who attend the centre and for the number of staff who provide services.

He added: “The introduction of double yellow lines would reduce the problem of illegal parking and improve access, but would in turn increase the pressure for spaces.

“Control measures such as parking management would reduce the risk of people parking at the centre and going into Oswestry but would not resolve the point of inadequate provision.”