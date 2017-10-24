Oswestry Maternity Unit to re-open for births from January

Oswestry’s midwife-led unit will reopen for births from January 1.

Liz Grayston, who spearheaded the Save Oswestry Maternity Unit campaign, said confirmation had been given at a meeting with Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals (SaTH) Trust officials last week.

Health officials decided to temporally close the unit – plus those in Ludlow and Bridgnorth – to births for up to six months in July after a series of short-term closures because of staff shortages at the consultant-led unit at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

In the interim it remained open for pre-natal and some post-natal care.

Mrs Grayston said the news was “fantastic”.

The mother-of-four continued: “I’m really positive, obviously it’s fantastic but I think the reality is that they have appointed new midwives, but the question is have they got enough as there are still some staff shortages.

“Obviously we still have this ongoing threat from the Shropshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) review, I think more on that is expected in mid December, but I would like to think they will keep the unit open for deliveries, the big battle will be post-natal care and that is what women value.

“I know it probably does cost a lot but Shropshire is one county where women are not disappointed with their post-natal care.”

Mrs Grayston also said there was a pledge that the lease for the unit based at the Orthopaedic Hospital in Gobowen will continue when it runs out later this year.

Jo Banks, Women and Children’s Care group director, said: “At last month’s Trust Board, it was confirmed that the suspension of some services at our rural Midwife-Led Units (MLUs) would continue until December 31, 2017, as recommended in June. We are therefore currently planning our rotas to implement this, pending the results of the MLU review currently being undertaken by the two Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs).

“At present, we plan to re-instate services with the same level of staffing as prior to the suspensions. However, should we be faced with any staffing issues, as we were previously, then we will again need to enact our escalation policy, which may lead to some services being temporarily suspended.”

North Shropshire MP Owen Paterson commented: “I am pleased, but I was surprised with how few women give birth there. We would like to see more women giving birth there to support the case for its continuation because it is convenient for local mothers.”

And he also called for mothers, their partners and their families to take part in the ongoing maternity review by the Shropshire CCG.