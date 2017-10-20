Morrisons gives commitment to developing Oswestry's Smithfield site

Supermarket giants Morrisons has pledged to develop a derelict strip of land in Oswestry.

The company was part of a £45million leisure proposal for the site off Shrewsbury Road, which would have also included a cinema, restaurants and office space.

However, since those plans stalled questions have been left hanging over what will happen to the 16-acre site.

A letter from Morrisons which was due to be discussed by the town council last night said the company remained committed to developing the site.

It continued: “We continue to explore the options available to us for its use.

“Unfortunately this can be a lengthy process but we want to reassure you that work continues behind the scenes to bring this site into use.

“In this regard I can confirm we are working towards the appointment of a development partner to promote and deliver a viable redevelopment of the site.

“Once we are at a stage where the developer has been appointed and plans have progressed significantly, we will of course be more than happy to present out proposals to you.”

The letter also said the company would be sending out a maintenance team to tidy the site, which has come in for criticism from the town council.