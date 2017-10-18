Oswestry film production company are holding auditions for supporting roles

The cast is almost complete – but Rocking Horse Studios are still looking for actors for supporting to roles to complete the line-up for Oswestry’s first community film.

The full-length feature Run For Your Life, which will be shot at North Shropshire College, focuses on anti-bullying and follows the life of a troubled teen.

Over the past few months, Gareth Thomas from Rocking Horse Studios has contacted the Advertizer to help appeal for a range of potential actors and actresses to star in the film.

But now the film makers are looking for people to be cast in the supporting roles.

Gareth, the producer of the film, said: “We need as many people as possible to audition.

“Although it may not be a main role, our supporting cast is still very important in the film and we are looking for a wide range of people to take part.”

Gareth is calling for males and females of all ages to audition for roles in the film. Filming for these roles would take place a few days at a time, so the roles are more suitable for people who do not have a full-time job.

“Even if people have been unlucky in previous auditions with us, now may be the time where we find a role for them,” added Gareth.

Auditions will take place on Saturday at the Oswestry Memorial Hall from 11am to 4pm.

To book and receive an audition pack, contact Gareth at Rocking Horse Studios on 01691 655793 or 07488 340440, or send an email to

rockinghorsestudios1207@gmail.com