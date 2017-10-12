Woman found unconscious on Ellesmere canal towpath dies at the scene

A womanhas died on a towpath next to a canal in Ellesmere yesterday.

Paramedics were called and found her unconscious, they attended to her but she died shortly after.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service, said: "We were called at 17:04pm to reports of a woman unconscious on a towpath on the A495 by the Newton junction.

"One ambulance attended and found a woman in cardiac arrest.

“Sadly, nothing could be done to save her and she died at the scene."

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "Police were called to an area of the canal near Colmere in Ellesmere at 5.04pm last night (11 October), following a report that a body of a woman in her 30s had been found.

"The death is currently being treated as unexplained and a post mortem will take place in due course.

"Next of kin has been informed and details have been passed to the coroner."