Woman found unconscious on Ellesmere canal towpath dies at the scene

A womanhas died on a towpath next to a canal in Ellesmere yesterday.
Paramedics were called and found her unconscious, they attended to her but she died shortly after.
A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service, said: "We were called at 17:04pm to reports of a woman unconscious on a towpath on the A495 by the Newton junction.
"One ambulance attended and found a woman in cardiac arrest.
“Sadly, nothing could be done to save her and she died at the scene."
A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "Police were called to an area of the canal near Colmere in Ellesmere at 5.04pm last night (11 October), following a report that a body of a woman in her 30s had been found.
"The death is currently being treated as unexplained and a post mortem will take place in due course.
"Next of kin has been informed and details have been passed to the coroner."
