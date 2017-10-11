Mudlarks raise charity cash at Pretty Muddy Race for Life at Chirk Castle

IT WAS a muddy affair at Chirk Castle as runners took part in the Pretty Muddy Race for Life on Saturday.

Over 1,300 women took part in the first ever Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life at the castle, raising money for the charity.

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, is an inspiring women-only series of 5k or 10k Pretty Muddy event which raises millions of pounds every year to find new ways to tackle cancer.

The castle saw a running course on the estate grounds filled with imported mud to ensure that all runners were ‘pretty muddy’ by the end of their fundraising efforts.