Ellesmere on route for new speeding enforcement sites

The Safer Roads Partnership in West Mercia and Warwickshire is launching a number of new mobile speed enforcement sites in Shropshire and one of them is the A495 which goes through Ellesmere.

The new sites will launch this month and will form part of the Safer Roads Partnership’s Community Concern programme, which responds to community requests for speed enforcement.

Local residents in each area raised their concerns through their local parish council, who then brought it to the attention of the Safer Roads Partnership and asked for action to be taken.

It was revealed by Safer Roads that 15 per cent of drivers who travel through Ellesmere are driving above 38.9mph and approximately 60 per cent of drivers are exceeding the 30mph speed limit.

Councillor Steve Davenport, Cabinet and Portfolio Holder for Transport and Highways at Shropshire Council said: “I am very supportive of the four new speed enforcement sites being launched within Shropshire which will help to address the speeding concerns that have been raised by these individual communities.”

Other sites involved are the A529 Adderley, Shrewsbury Road, Baschurch and the B4365 at Culmington.

Anna Higgins, communications manager at the Safer Roads Partnership said “We are launching these new community concern sites in Telford and Shropshire to address the high level of concern in each of the local communities.

“Data collected has highlighted unacceptably high speeds and local people are understandably concerned as each of the roads are near residential areas.

“We hope that the presence of a speed camera will encourage drivers to change their behaviour and drive at a lower, safer speed. This will help to improve the quality of life for people living in both areas, reduce the risk of harm, and improve the safety of the roads for all those who use them.”

Speed data will be collected while the sites are in operation to assess the impact upon traffic speed and driver behaviour.