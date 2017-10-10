Relief as summer of roadworks on the A483 is over

The three-month “summer of roadworks” has finally come to an end – a few days earlier than expected.

Overnight roadworks along the A483 from Oswestry’s Mile End roundabout to Llanymynech began in July and were scheduled to take place until the middle of October.

The roadworks, which were undertaken by Highways England, saw closures between 8pm and 6am with a lengthy 30-mile diversion via Shrewsbury.

Chairman of Llanymynech and Pant Parish Council, Dilys Gaskill, says she is relieved the works are over.

“We are able to just go out now and not have to think about the roadworks,” she said.

“It’s very quiet without them. But it has been a busy few months, what with A5, A483 and Tanat Valley road closures.”

Work carried out on the A483 included vegetation clearance, drainage repairs, resurfacing and road markings and studs renewal.

The road closures caused problems when they first began, after a problem with one of the machines saw the roadworks overrun by two hours, resulting in large queues and reports of problems with workmen.

“The first fortnight was horrific for residents and workmen. But now the work is completed, and a few days earlier than I think was expected, the road looks good,” said Cllr Gaskill.

“I think there are a few bits still to do, but fingers crossed that will be it for a while.

“I am still hoping for a bypass as there have been a few collisions at Llynclys crossroads recently. But for now, the new road will have to do.”