Weston Rhyn author launches new book

A keen walker and author from Weston Rhyn has published his latest book Gobowen to Everest.

Dave Andrews’ ninth work is based on a diary he kept during a trek in Nepal and tells the tale of a journey to Everest Base Camp and beyond, which started from Gobowen Railway Station.

He has written the book to raise money for Cancer Research UK and Lingen Davies Cancer Fund at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and he will be giving a series of talks to promote it.

“I had always wanted to see Everest with my own eyes,” said Dave, “as I’d read so much about its history.

“I got an unexpected opportunity when I met Brian Blessed at the theatre in Mold. He was about to make his second attempt on Everest and I joined the expedition’s support team.”

In Gobowen to Everest Dave describes life on the chaotic streets of Kathmandu, a perilous flight in a tiny plane to the foothills of the Himalaya, the challenges and the dangers of trekking at high altitude and also his encounters with the Sherpa people, as well as individuals such as actor Brian Blessed and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York.

His last book was The Oswestry Round, a walking guide to a 33-mile circular route around the town of Oswestry, which Dave also wrote to raise money.

“I was treated in the Lingen Davies Centre in 2014,” Dave said. “Writing these books is one way I have of giving something back and saying thank you for the wonderful care I received.

“We’ve sold almost 900 copies of The Oswestry Round and together with the Oswestry Round Challenge we’ve raised more than £29,000 for the two charities we support. I’m really proud of that.”

Gobowen to Everest received financial support from Oswestry Borderland Rotary Club as well as friends and family and also members of the public following talks Dave gave to various clubs and societies.

This meant all the publication costs were covered and money from sales can go to the two charities.

The book can be bought online at www.oswestryround. co.uk/everest.html or in Oswestry Library, Oswestry Heritage Centre, Rowanthorn, Booka, Gobowen Railway Station or direct from Dave who can be contacted by email at dand103750@aol.com or by phone on 01691 650293.

The book costs £7.