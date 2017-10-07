Park Run is coming to Oswestry

A running phenomenon is finally coming to Oswestry – but it needs your help.

Parkruns are organised free, weekly, 5km timed events, which have become popular in towns and cities across the world, promoting exercise and healthy living, and is aimed at people of all ages and abilities.

And they are finally under starters orders in Oswestry thanks to local runner Ellen Harrison who has teamed up with the British Ironwork Centre (BIC) with hopes of 53 Marathons star Amy Hughes joining as an ambassador.

She said: “There are lots people who would like to see a Parkrun in Oswestry and we have spoken to the BIC a few times but now I’ve been asked to take the lead in getting people together.”

Ellen is urging anyone who is interested in the new venture to come to an information event at the BIC on Tuesday from 7pm to find out more.