Call for volunteers to protect future of UK's only Welsh Guards museum at Park Hall

A call has been made for volunteers to lend their support to protect the future of the UK’s only Welsh Guards museum.

The museum, based at Park Hall Countryside Experience, has been going in its current format for nearly two decades. But the man behind it, Stan Evans, said “it doesn’t bear thinking about” what will happen if more help cannot be sought.

He told the Advertizer: “We are really struggling for volunteers to man the museum and it has got to the stage where I have got to do something.

“There were nine of us when we started but they have all gone on to other things now.”

It is the official Welsh Guards museum – and is accredited to the same level as the Imperial War Museum in London.

It is open seven days a week from 10am to 5pm and gives visitors a chance to look at about 4,000 artefacts and learn more about the regiment.

Mr Evans said: “There are people in Oswestry who don’t even know we are here.

“The volunteers would be required to guide the public. I can teach them everything they would need to know, but we wouldn’t be able to pay them, only cover their transport costs and to offer a meal.

“I really don’t know what will happen if we can’t get the volunteers.”

Anyone who would be interested in helping is asked to call Mr Evans on 07875 638070.