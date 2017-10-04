Hengoed couple fundraise for Caribbean islands

An Oswestry couple who were caught in the path of Hurricane Irma are fundraising for the Caribbean islands.

Julian and Russ Raymond-Sandy were on their honeymoon in Cuba when the hurricane hit.

The fundraising night will be held on Friday, October 13 at The Last Inn pub where the pair are landlords.

Starting at 7pm there will be an auction, raffle, entertainment and a shelterbox on show.

Russ said: “We are raising money for the Caribbean islands that were affected by the hurricane and we really need people to donate things we can auction off on the night.”

Julian described the despair that the locals were going through.

“The hotel staff had to stay on site and one man had an 18 month old baby. He had no supplies or baby milk as the supermarket was shut by the time he returned home to his family. They had nothing.

“We went out of the hotel and bought him some baby milk and luxuries which would cost them more than triple of their monthly wage.

“The aftermath was horrific.”

The couple are working with the Rotary Club of Oswestry Cambrian to arrange the night.

They plan to have a shelterbox on display in the centre of the room.

Mike Lade, president of the Oswestry Rotary Club said: “Shelterbox is a big green box full of essentials.

“There is a tent specially made to accommodate a family up to 10 people, a waterproof base, blankets, water purification kit, a stove, full set of cutlery, tools, mosquito net and even a school kit so children can continue their education.”

Shelterbox responds to natural disasters around the world and with a unique tracking number, you are able to see exactly where the box has gone.

If you would like to donate something for the auction you can drop it off at The Last Inn Pub in Hengoed, Oswestry.