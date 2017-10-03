Ruscoe rotates for cup action but trophies firmly in sights for TNS

Scott RUSCOE is expecting to ring the changes for tonight’s trip to Flint Town United in the Nathaniel MG Cup – but insists the trophy is still a priority.

His Saints side make the trip to the Cymru Alliance League side (7.45pm) for the second round clash before their meeting with Scottish League Two side Elgin City in the Irn-Bru Cup at Park Hall on Saturday.

Ruscoe says they will be prepared for both games, despite making the changes, with two first-choice players returning after missing the Welsh Premier League win at Carmarthen Town.

“Tonight there will be a few players coming on for some minutes while a few who have niggles from Saturday won’t be involved,” said Ruscoe.

“We’ll mix it up again while Connell Rawlinson and Jon Routledge will come back after missing Saturday.

“We want to win these cup competitions – we want to win the League Cup first and then the Irn-Bru Cup, which is one where we’re only a few rounds away from the final.

“We’ll give it our best shot. We’ve got to almost plan for it backwards as we’ll name a team and then look at it and who needs a rest from this weekend.”

Ruscoe is also targeting going one better in the Irn-Bru Cup after making the semi-final last season – and says no stone has been left unturned in researching their third-round opponents Elgin.

He said: “We’ve had someone watching Elgin and we’ve had some good detailed reports.

“We’ve received some footage of their past few games too, so we’ll go through that this week and probably present to the lads on Thursday.

“The players will know what they’re coming up against. Elgin are currently sixth in the table and got a 2-2 draw last weekend.

“We know who their key players are and what they’re like. We’re looking forward to it. It’s another game we can put our stamp on.”

The Elgin game starts at 4.30pm at Park Hall and is live on S4C.