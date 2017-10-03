Highway concerns on Oswestry councillors' agenda

Community concerns will be raised by town councillors in Oswestry when they meet tomorrow (Wednesday).

Working with Shropshire Council, the members of the Development and Planning Committee, will put forward any areas within their wards which they feel need addressing.

These have previously been predominantly highways concerns, but have also included parking.

The agenda states: “The report identifies the 2016 submission of the town council and Shropshire has confirmed that an update will be provided for the meeting.

“As a result of the discussion at the Development and Planning Committee it was agreed that all members should formally write to the town clerk with the issues relating to their ward for consideration by the Development Planning Committee and then, if agreed, they be packaged to reflect upon all wards in the submission to Shropshire Council.”

Previous concerns have included parking on Welsh Walls, speed of traffic on Edward Street, the congestion surrounding the Cambrian Filling Station and a general concern about cars parked on pavements.

[BLOB DEL] Tomorrow’s meeting will also note an invitation from STAR Housing regarding its plan to develop homes on land off Fir Grove in Oswestry.

A public consultation event on the proposal will take place on Tuesday, October 17 between 3pm and 6pm, at North Shropshire College.