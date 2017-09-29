Oswestry pub in the running for top dog award

An Oswestry pub is in the running to be named the the UK’s favourite dog-friendly watering hole.

The Bailey Head pub, at the top of Bailey Street, is currently ranked top having had more than 200 votes and countless comments from patrons who regularly bring their four-legged friends with them for a drink.

But more are needed before the closing date of October 29.

The awards are run by DogBuddy, a website that helps dog owners find dog sitters for their pooches.

Grace Goodlad, who runs The Bailey Head with Duncan Barrowman, said: “Last year someone nominated us, but we didn’t know much about it – we still did ok.

“But this year because we had been previously nominated they got in touch to ask if we were still dog-friendly.”

Grace continued: “We all love dogs. We have three watering bowls out, we give them treats and we still offer things like dog sausages, dog venison and dog beef jerky.

“So long as the dogs are well behaved they’re welcome.”

She added: “It would be great if people could support us.

“Because we’ve been listed on the website we find lots of tourists coming to us and to Oswestry, so it’s positive all round.”