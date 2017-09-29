New CHALK outlet opens in Oswestry

A local charity has relocated its outlet store – and is now on the hunt for more volunteers.

Community interest company CHALK has gone from strength to strength since its opening in 2014.

The new outlet in Leg Street replaces its former premises in Castle Street, which had been on lease from Jean Lawrence.

Gemma Cassin, from CHALK, said the new shop is a big step for the company.

“Three years ago we started serving Christmas lunches and in the April CHALK had opened.

“Thanks to Jean we’ve been able to keep our outlet going – she’s a very important person for this charity.

“The new shop is a huge opportunity for us, and the charity does amazing things for the people of Oswestry,” said Gemma.

CHALK – which stands for Community Help and Lifestyle Knowledge – offers support to homeless and poverty-stricken people through various projects such as ALERT scheme, which provides free furniture to those re-homed from homelessness and Open House, which offers a community Christmas.

“Now we’ve got the new premises, we need volunteers to help out,” added Gemma.

“We are massively dependant on our volunteers, but we also want to encourage people to come forward and ask for help. We want the people of Oswestry who need help to come to us – that is what we are here for.”

Volunteers are needed in all areas of the charity, from shop floor workers to administration and IT, as well as van drivers.

Anyone interested in helping out can contact CHALK on 01691 655895.