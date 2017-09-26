New contract to benefit active Oswestry

A new contract between North Shropshire College and the company that runs Oswestry Leisure Centre is set to benefit the community.

The agreement with Shropshire Community Leisure Trust includes the shared use of NSC’s sporting facilities at its Oswestry Campus – adjacent to the leisure centre – such as the multi-use games area (MUGA) and several turf football pitches.

Jo White, business development manager for NSC, said: “The partnership will see the leisure centre and college working together to improve our offer to our local community.

“Customers will be able to hire the college’s MUGA and grass pitches, while benefiting from the use of the leisure centre’s indoor changing facilities. Customers will also be able to link with schemes such as the BeActive membership offered by the leisure centre.”

Another benefit is there will be more availability with increased opening hours.

Ms White added: “We are really pleased to be working with Oswestry Leisure Centre in this venture, being able to offer our facilities alongside leisure centre access and schemes is fantastic.

“The college is a huge community resource and we feel potential customers will be pleasantly surprised at the value for money and quality of our facilities hire.”

Angela Creighton, contract manager at Shropshire Community Leisure Trust, said: “We are very excited to be working in partnership with North Shropshire College.

“We are certain that with the approach we are taking, more people will be able to access and benefit from the fantastic facilities that both the college and Oswestry Leisure Centre have to offer.”

For more information about hiring the MUGA or grass pitches contact the college on 01939 262187 , between 9am and 5pm or, during evenings and weekends, contact the Leisure Centre on 0345 000 7006.