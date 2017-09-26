Local business pays tribute to TV star 'Vera Duckworth'

A local business has paid tribute to TV’s ‘Vera Duckworth’ actress Liz Dawn, who has passed away.

Andrew Faulks, from Stans Superstone in St Martins, described the Coronation Street actress as ‘a delight’ when she visited the area in November 1991 to officially open the current building.

“She was fantastic with the customers,” said Andrew.

“We originally advertised that the actor who played Curly Watts was coming to open the store, but two days before we were told he was double-booked.

“They sent Liz instead, who was a bigger star, and we couldn’t have wished for a better replacement.”

The 77-year old first appeared on the cobbles in 1974 and left the show in 2008 after starring in more than 6,700 episodes as Vera. Her and on-screen husband Jack, played by Bill Tarmey, became two of the soap’s best-loved characters.

“Liz was only meant to stay for two hours on the day, but instead she stayed for four, meeting the customers, signing autographs and posing for pictures,” continued Andrew.

“It’s nice to have a local link to someone like Liz, and it’s terribly sad to hear of her passing.”