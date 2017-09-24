Call for re-think on Llanfyllin's on-street parking time limit

LLANFYLLIN area councillors have put their case forward for two-hour parking restrictions in Llanfyllin instead of a proposed one-hour restriction.

At a recent Shire Committee meeting Llanfyllin On Street Parking Review was on the agenda, councillors rejected officer recommendations for a one-hour street parking and fully supported Llanfyllin Town Council’s two-hour waiting time.

County councillor Peter Lewis spoke at the meeting fully backing the town council and the need for members to support Llanfyllin.

He said several shops and the HSBC Bank had closed leading to drastically reduced footfall.

He added that remaining businesses had to be supported as they were in competition with nearby larger market towns with stores such as Aldi, Lidl and B&M Bargains with large free car parks.

Cllr Lewis also noted that there are far more senior citizens in the Llanfyllin area, yet this does not mean they all have disabled parking badges.

The main car park is over 300m away from some businesses such as Seeds Restaurant and Amanda’s Hair Salon and an hour was not long enough to support these.

Cllr Myfanwy Alexander also said that the experience had changed on the High Street especially in towns like Llanfyllin where there is less retail and now more social activity such as going for a coffee or eating out.

She added: “I fully support Cllr Lewis for a two-hour waiting time we must support these towns, they know what is best for them, we must listen to what they want.”

This recommendation now will have to be ratified by the Cabinet when a new parking policy is considered.

After the meeting, Cllr Lewis said: “I urge that Llanfyllin residents and businesses write to the Cabinet telling them to support the Shire Committee’s recommendation for a two-hour street parking waiting time.”