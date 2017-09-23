Questions raised over work at site of historic Brogyntyn Hall

Questions have been raised over work at an historic Oswestry hall.

Planning permission was granted two years ago to convert Brogyntyn Hall, the former ancestral home of the Ormsby-Gore family, into 11 apartments.

Scaffolding has been erected around the Grade Two listed mansion for many months with some demolition work taking place.

However, Advertizer columnist David Parry-Jones says he has been struggling to get a response from officials about what is happening to the site.

David said: “No-one is telling us anything, despite me having sent three emails to three different members of the planning department.”

The planning application by J Ross Developments also included the creation of 50 homes in the grounds of the hall, which would be used to help fund work on the historic building.

Mr Parry-Jones finally received a response from Shropshire Council’s principal planning officer Karen Townend.

She said work had begun on the hall but not on the homes of the conversion of farm buildings.

Mr Parry-Jones added: “It seemed a pointless response because I was asking the council why work had not started, not seeking confirmation it hadn’t.

“That word ‘caution’, at the top of my email gave the impression my initial email had been forwarded to the boss, with the intimation to reveal little – which it did!”

At the time of the proposal, a petition was launched in a bid to halt the demolition work to the service wing, while a Facebook page was also created with more than 300 members trying to raise awareness, posting pictures and trying to find ways for this building to remain as it was originally intended.

The hall dates back to the 1700s and the basement was used as telecommunications headquarters in the Second World War and still holds original equipment.

Following its sale by the Ormsby-Gore family it was used as a base by BT, before being sold to J Ross Developments.

The Advertizer has attempted to contact J Ross Developments, but has not received any response.