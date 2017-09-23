Oswestry mum set for marathon walk to help more children get access to free-powered wheelchairs

An Oswestry mother is gearing up for a marathon walk to help more children like her son access to a free powered wheelchair.

Susan Boag is mum to four-year-old Noah, who has cerebral palsy and cannot walk without an aid and has delayed communication skills.

The NHS does not generally fund powered wheelchairs for children under five, but when Noah was two he was lucky enough to receive a Wizzybug powered wheelchair on loan from the Designability charity, which gave him the independence and freedom he had been missing.

To give something back to the charity, Susan will be travelling to London to take on her marathon walk on Saturday.

She said: “At a time when most children are able to toddle about exploring and gaining some independence, Noah was completely dependent on me for getting around and had no independence.

“Thanks to Designability, Noah was able to have that much-needed feeling of freedom and he could explore more on his own terms when he received his Wizzybug.”

A Wizzybug is a fun, powered wheelchair for children aged 14 months to five years. It was designed by the charity which relies on fundraising to be able to build and loan out Wizzybugs free of charge to children across the UK.

Susan added: “I am raising money for this amazing charity because of the incredible work they do to help aid and enhance the lives of those with disabilities.

“The Wizzybug Loan Scheme opened up Noah’s world and I’m hoping to raise lots of support to enable other children to experience the same.”

Anyone who would like to sponsor Susan can visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ susan-boag4

And to find out more about Designability and the Wizzybug Loan Scheme, visit www.designability.org.uk or call 01225 824103.