Red Dwarf actor Craig Charles is star attraction at Oswestry's Trucking Live show

Actor Craig Charles will be the star attraction at this year’s Trucking Live!

The popular two-day show comes to Oswestry Showground this Saturday and Sunday, and will once again include a vast array of trucks, plus live action demonstrations and much more.

Craig is the guest star who many will know for his TV appearances on cult-classic Red Dwarf, when he played the last survivor of the human race, Dave Lister, while for many more he will be known for his stint as cab driver Lloyd Mullaney on ITV’s Coronation Street.

He was also the original host of the hit show Robot Wars and now hosts his own BBC Radio Two

show.

Craig will be on site on Sunday from 1pm to 3pm when he will be talking to the crowd and answering questions.

But that’s not all.

The live action arena will see Flyin’ Ryan’s motorcycle stunt show performing some heart-stopping high-octane action, while the World Famous Imps youth motorcycle display team will be performing throughout the weekend with some jaw-dropping displays.

And there will be plenty for the whole family with a miniature steam railway, a fairground, plus a retail village, alongside hundreds of incredible trucks.

The Truck Show is open from 9am to 5pm both days. Tickets in advance cost £12 for adults, £5 for children, £29 for a family and £45 for weekend camping, and are available via truckinglive.co.uk/shropshire/

event-info

Parking is free.