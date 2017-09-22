Missing Gobowen woman is found

Fri Sept 22, 2017
Reporter:
Emily Davies
Friday 22 September 2017 10:57
A missing woman from Gobowen has been found.
West Mercia Police issued an appeal to trace the whereabouts of Anna Cook, 38, yesterday.
They said: “We would like to thank everyone who shared our appeal.”
Email:
emily.davies@nwn.co.uk
See full story in the Advertizer
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on
Characters left: 1500
Related
Family Owned , family run Supermarket. Large Free Car Par. Weekly Offers
Local plumbing company
family owned, family run Supermarket, Weekly offers and FREE Car parking
Fisheries, Scrap Metal, Auctions, Clubhouse, Events, Caravan Park
Ableworld sell Mobility Products and Mobility Aids online and Instore and we give the best advice on all Mobility Products and Mobility Aids in the UK.
Home
Follow us
e-version
SUBSCRIBE TODAY
© 2017 NWN Media Limited
Powered by Miles 33
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on