Missing Gobowen woman is found

Reporter:

Emily Davies

A missing woman from Gobowen has been found.

West Mercia Police issued an appeal to trace the whereabouts of Anna Cook, 38, yesterday.

They said: “We would like to thank everyone who shared our appeal.”

Email:

emily.davies@nwn.co.uk

See full story in the Advertizer

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Read